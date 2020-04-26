N. Korea Dictator Kim Jong Un Reportedly Dies During Botched Heart Surgery, Some Say It’s Untrue

Rumors are swirling that a controversial communist leader has died. For several days reports have surfaced that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is either dead or gravely ill and in a “vegetative state.” North Korea like many other communist countries operates in a shroud of secrecy and suppresses news from spreading online and to the press, hence why details about his health are skimpy.

Still, TMZ is reporting that the dictator died during botched heart surgery. Citing a Hong Kong-backed news channel’s vice director who is also the niece of a Chinese foreign minister, the site says the vice director reported on the social media app Weibo to her nearly 15 million followers that Kim Jong Un is indeed dead.

Her report contrasts that of a Japanese magazine that said he’s in a “vegetative state” after a heart surgery gone wrong.

“The outlet reports — citing a Chinese medical expert privy to the situation — that Kim had clutched his chest in early April and fell down while visiting the countryside there. He needed a stent procedure done, but apparently … it either wasn’t done rapidly enough, or it was botched completely by the surgeon — with some reports saying he had shaky hands.”

CNN previously reported that Kim was in “grave danger” after a medical procedure and noted that he recently missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being.

Chung-in Moon, a foreign policy advisor to South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in is denying the death report. He told Fox News:

“Our government position is firm. Kim Jong Un is alive and well.” The aide said Kim has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13, adding: “No suspicious movements have so far been detected.”

If Kim Jong Un died, his sister, Kim Yo-jong could replace him as Supreme Leader. Your President said he’s not convinced that the dictator’s dead and he previously made headlines for praising him.