“It Hurts”: Floyd Mayweather Addresses Painful Family Losses While Pledging To Help The World In Personal Video

Floyd Mayweather spoke to his 23 million Instagram followers about the painful losses he’s been dealing with in the last several weeks, including the mother of his children Josie Harris and his uncle Roger Mayweather. The 43-year-old says it’s been a lot to deal with on top of the world dealing with a pandemic, but he’d like to do his part to help.

“I haven’t had a chance to come out and really talk. I’ve been dealing with a lot. As far as dealing with the loss of the mother of my children, she was a significant other. A great woman, a great person. Dealing with [the loss of] a great trainer, my uncle, a father figure, Roger Mayweather.

“I’m affected by this, it hurts to see what the world is going through. No one is perfect… I make mistakes all the time. The only thing I can do is try to become better.

“I’m here to help this world become a better place. With everything that’s going on, I’m going to continue to do my part. don’t have to show the world what I’m doing, I can do something behind closed doors. I will continue to give back and I will never talk about it. As long as God knows that I’m doing a good deed, that what’s important to me.

“To everyone in the world, from Floyd Mayweather and The Money Team, we love you all and we will always be there for this country as well as this world.“