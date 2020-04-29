Pay The Kids: NCAA To Adopt New Name & Rules To Allow Student Athletes To Get Paid

Since the beginning of time, people have always asked why students-athletes haven’t been paid for any of their talents. Over the past few years, this issue has really been pushed to the forefront by the likes of LeBron James and Lavar Ball.

Lavar has been against the NCAA system since he first stepped foot in the spotlight with his three sons and LeBron has gotten the state of California to go against the grain and move towards allowing the state’s talent to be paid, with Governor Gavin Newsom signing the bill on his show, The Shop.

G League deal for Daishen Nix — arguably the best point guard in the 2021 NBA draft — is expected to be in the $300,000 range, sources said. https://t.co/V96P84WInb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2020

After losing top prospect Daishen Nix to the G-league, it seems like the NCAA is ready to play ball and start paying their players starting in the 2021 season.

“The NCAA says it is expected to adopt new name, image and likeness rules for athletes starting 2021-22, allowing them to receive compensation for third-party endorsements and opportunities such as social media, businesses and personal appearances.” -@ShamsCharania

Hell has officially frozen over and the schools will no longer make students suffer while they make millions. While the final details have yet to be released, the first bit of info lists that athletes can receive compensation for endorsements, social media, personal businesses and appearances.

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out with the students controlling more of their fate and finances in the future.