Hella Spicy: Funniest (And Pettiest) Reactions To Last Night’s Deliciously Juicy “Insecure” Episode

Imagine you minding your business at the grocery store and overhear “Atleast I wasn’t f*ckin for free weed and toiletries” #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/Kz4EIfOOx7 — Kourtney Stan Acct (@Kitranada) April 27, 2020

Everyone’s buzzing over last night’s deliciously juicy episode of “Insecure” that delved deeper into Issa, Lawrence and Condola‘s increasingly spicy situation that continues to evolve into the most intriguing (and triggering) subplot on TV.

It was also a rough night for the #LawrenceHive who watched their hero get handled by Condola (who reversed his questions about her divorce back to his relationship with Issa) and sprinkle laugh emojis on Issa’s IG stories in devastating moments that let down his flock of followers.

Oh yes, it was an instant classic episode with quality writing and rewind-worthy scenes that sent Twitter into a TIZZY.

Peep the funniest tweets from last night’s delicious “Insecure” episode on the flip.