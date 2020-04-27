For Your Viewing Pleasure: Peep The Tense And Talon-Bearing Teaser Trailer For Next Week’s Episode Of ‘Insecure’

Insecure season 4 is off and running and the tension between Issa and Molly is definitely coming to a head. Molly always got something to say about Issa’s life and doesn’t have a damn clue about what to do about her own.

Last night’s episode pushed that tension even further and it looks like Issa and Molly might be headed toward a more dramatic breakup than Issa had with Lawrence.

HBO has released the teaser for next week and there appears to be some SERIOUS hateration inside the dancerie.

Press play to peep.