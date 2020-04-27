In White Folks News: Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler’s Nearly Decade-Long Matrimony-Dom Is Donezo!

We had to bring it back to the “Laguna Beach” days since “donezo” was definitely a Kristin Cavallari saying… Sadly for Kristin and Jay Cutler, the state of their marriage appears to be exactly that.

Cavallari, 33, took to Instagram on Sunday, posting a photo of herself and Jay Cutler walking away which she captioned:

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Jay Cutler, 36, shared the same statement to caption a different photo of the couple.

Sad right? The former couple had been together a decade, and were married for seven years after tying the knot in 2013. They share three children, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that Cavallari and Cutler filed for divorce on Friday, April 24, two days before their instagram announcement.

The split comes on the heels of the family returning to their Nashville, TN home on March 15 after being stuck in the Bahamas for three weeks due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Anybody watch “Very Cavallari”? Do you think the divorce will play out on TV at all? The couple is asking for privacy, so we’re assuming it won’t. But we could be wrong.