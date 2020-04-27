TheLastDance: Michael Jordan’s Beef With Isiah Thomas Will Live In Petty Perpetuity, John Salley Explain Pistons’ Pissant-ery [Video]

ESPN once again filled our living rooms with messy sports nostalgia last night as parts 3 and 4 of the Michael Jordan/Chicago Bulls documentary #TheLastDance aired for a captive audience.

Much of the episodes focused on Dennis Rodman and the way he contributed both to Michael Jordan’s downfall and upliftment as a member of the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls. As a Piston, Rodman was a thorn in MJ’s side, as a Bull, he helped Mike secure a championship.

While Mike was more than happy to have Dennis on board, he makes it very clear that he still hates the “Bad Boy” Pistons and Isiah Thomas to this day. Word to Deontay Wilder.

“Oh, I hated them,” Jordan said in Episode 3 of the ESPN docuseries “The Last Dance,” which aired Sunday. “And that hate carries even to this day.”

Michael Jordan on Isiah Thomas and the Bad Boy Pistons#lastdance pic.twitter.com/hU1xc46v9c — NBA Hustle (@Hustle_NBA) April 27, 2020

“The Walk-Off” still lives in infamy and always will. Especially after Horace Grant called the Pistons “straight-up b!tches” in one of many amazing quotes that came out of last night’s episodes. Afterward, Pistons’ baller John Salley pulled up to Sportscenter with SVP to talk about why he chose not to participate in the unsportsmanlike conduct.

What was your favorite moment from episodes 3 and 4?