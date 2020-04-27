Black Brotherhood: Tyler Perry’s ‘BRUH’ Coming To BET+—Will YOU Be Watching?

New show, who dis?

Tyler Perry’s continuing to drop original content exclusively for BET, and his latest series is celebrating black male brotherhood. After the success of Tyler Perry’s first original BET+ series “Ruthless”, BRUH will launch on Thursday, May 7 exclusively across all platforms.

The characters on the show are so close that they’re almost brothers, or “bruhs.” The four longtime friends are navigating life and relationships through the strength of their brotherhood.

The bruhs first bonded in college are now in their thirties and learning to stand on their own two feet. The first three episodes of the 24-episode season will be available to stream at launch, with a new episode dropping each subsequent week.

An official synopsis reads:

“For John, Tom, Mike, and Bill, no expression could characterize their camaraderie more accurately. Whether fulfilling career dreams or finding love, these four college buddies now in their thirties find themselves learning to stand on their own two feet, while leaning on each other for support and guidance. Sometimes their love is tough and their honesty brutal, but they manage to see each other through every scenario with levity and laughter.” “In a society where companionship between men of color is often misjudged and misrepresented, TYLER PERRY’S BRUH depicts a healthy image of black brotherhood; embracing vulnerability without playing on stereotypical hypermasculinity.”

BRUH stars Barry Brewer as Jonathan “John” Watts, the sweet but out leagued working-class cutie, Mahdi Cocci as Tom Brooks, the doctor with lady problems, Phillip Mullings Jr as Mike Alexander, the lawyer who’s apparently up to no good, and Monti Washington as Bill Frazier, the architect who’s pining away for an ex.

Additional cast includes Chandra Currelley as Alice Watts, John’s viciously hilarious mother, Candice Renée as Regina, the ex-girlfriend that Bill can’t keep away from, and Alyssa Goss as Pamela, a casual girlfriend of Mike’s, apparently one of several.

TYLER PERRY’S BRUH is executive produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed also serves as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

