Aw Hell Naw! Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms’ Son Also Receives Racist N-Word Text, State Attorney General Investigating

Aye, somebody better figure it the f**k out ASAP!

Last week BOSSIP reported that Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had received a racist text message to her personal phone calling her “ni**er” while she was sitting with her daughter.

Now, the AJC is reporting that her son also received a text using the same slur. Several of the state’s Democratic lawmakers endorsed a letter to State Attorney General Chris Carr asking him to take swift action to find out exactly who sent these texts and where that person could be located.

Carr wasted no time.

Attorney General Chris Carr directed his office’s prosecution division to investigate who sent the text less than an hour after Georgia Democrats urged him to launch the probe, a spokeswoman said Friday.

Mayor Keisha was not tight-lipped in response to the bigotry.

In an interview Thursday, the mayor said she broadcast the tweet as a reminder that “no matter what title we have, no matter our economic bracket, we’re not immune to racism in America.” She added: “And it certainly doesn’t help when there are these underlying currents that come from the top.”

Facts. Protect this lady and her family at all costs.