Draya Dropped ANOTHER Tantalizing Tidday Trap & RE-SHATTERED Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
We don’t know what we’d do without Draya’s weekly care packages that continue to hold us together, lower our stress levels and give us happy thoughts during this increasingly uncertain COVID crisis.
At no point in modern thirst trap history have we seen a more consistent blessing than Draya Michele who effortlessly scorches the gram with essential quarantidday meats and treats that never fail to shatter social media.
And, for this, we’re forever thankful for her contributions to society (and the internet) that certainly deserve some type of special award.
Peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over Draya’s latest thirst trap nuke on the flip.
