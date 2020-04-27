Draya Dropped ANOTHER Tantalizing Tidday Trap & RE-SHATTERED Twitter

draya please. a single crumb. i beg of you. https://t.co/gmZyllCh9h — full sized nigga. (@juhmeer) April 27, 2020

We don’t know what we’d do without Draya’s weekly care packages that continue to hold us together, lower our stress levels and give us happy thoughts during this increasingly uncertain COVID crisis.

At no point in modern thirst trap history have we seen a more consistent blessing than Draya Michele who effortlessly scorches the gram with essential quarantidday meats and treats that never fail to shatter social media.

And, for this, we’re forever thankful for her contributions to society (and the internet) that certainly deserve some type of special award.

Idc if you can’t cook. I’ll eat ramen noodles for the rest of my days @drayamichele pic.twitter.com/FhsLFskgZS — the Balmain Bandit (@bb_brooks) April 27, 2020

Peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over Draya’s latest thirst trap nuke on the flip.