SMFH: Caretaker Steals $13K Engagement Ring From Woman Dying Of Coronavirus

People, people, people, you never win when you play dirty—especially NOT during a global pandemic.

A Denver caretaker is making national headlines after authorities say she swiped a $13,000 ring from a woman dying of COVID-19. The Denver District Attorney reports that Elizabeth Daniels, 29, of Aurora has been charged with theft of an at-risk senior, providing a false statement to a pawnbroker and criminal possession of a financial transaction device.

The caretaker was aiding 86-year old Barbara Gust, and allegedly stole (and pawned) her diamond engagement ring several days before the woman’s death.

Gust’s family is reeling not only from the theft but because Ms. Gust passed away from coronavirus.

“We were unable to have any access to her for four weeks, and then we found out she had the virus, which is just heartbreaking,” Gust’s daughter-in-law told KDVR. “[Daniels] should not have had access to vulnerable people at a time of crisis like this, where her own family couldn’t reach her, but a thief could.”

The woman’s family contacted police while they were making funeral arrangements and realized her credit card was stolen and purchases were being made. They then discovered her engagement ring had been stolen and been pawned.

An arrest affidavit for Daniels was secured that same day.

The ring was also luckily recovered.

