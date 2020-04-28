6 Praise: Drake Applauds Frontline Workers After Hospitalization For Non-COVID Complication [Video]

Coronavirus stories are everywhere we turn and much of that comes with a lack of good news. One factor people often forget is that many folks still have to make unexpected visits to the hospitals for non-COVID reasons while all of this madness is happening. That exact situation ended up happening to Toronto’s brightest star and massive home builder, Drake.

During this weekend’s Strong Together broadcast, Drake offered up kind words and sang the praises of frontline workers around the world. The rapper also revealed that he ended up in the hospital recently due to an injury and opened up about that experience.

“I actually ended up in the hospital the other day due to a foot injury and just to see the morale, the smiles, the high spirits on everyone’s face that I got to encounter in that situation despite everything that’s going on is just incredible.”

Drake also took a moment to speak to those of us stuck at home who might be getting a little stir crazy, offering words of encouragement to help keep us going while fighting the good fight from our homes.

“I want to urge everybody that’s in their own space to find the silver lining in the times that we’re living through right now and what I mean when I say that is…if you have a craft that can be worked on from home, it’s an amazing thing to continue working,” he said. “Keep your mind stimulated, get better at that thing that you’re passion about, better yourself mentally and physically. If you can stay active, if you can make a change that you’ve always wanted to make in your life, right now is the time.”

Check out Drake’s full video message below.