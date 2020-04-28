Bye Thoti! #BlackInkCrew’s Jess DRAGS “Desperate & Dry” Tati For Exposing Walt On Their Wedding Weekend

Jess, the woman set to marry Walt on “Black Ink Crew” is dragging Tati for gossiping about her man to her coworkers on the show last week. We told you previously that Tati was telling Donna and Bae about Walk allegedly flirting with her in her DMs. Tati says Walt sent a comment about her having “good pu**y”, unprovoked and she thought it would be wise to tell Jess before they walked down the aisle.

Now Jess is clapping back at Tati’s claim, calling her “desperate & dry”. Peep the comment in the tweet below.

Jess reassured fans on her Twitter page that she and Walt are still going strong, despite Tati’s “information”.

Yikes! It’s unclear is Walt and Jessica went through with their wedding plans after all of this, so I guess we will have to watch on Wednesday night to see what happened.

Would YOU still get married if someone presented you with this information on the weekend of your wedding?