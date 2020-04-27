Hate It Or Love It?!? Downtrodden Dunker Aaron Gordon Drops Disgruntled Diss Toward Demeritorious Dwyane Wade

We not gon’ hold you. We did ask you the question do you hate it or love it, but this song sucks and we’re telling you now that you’re going hate it. But you might laugh so maybe you won’t hate it. But that doesn’t mean it’s good. You’re laughing at it not with it.

Anyway, Aaron Gordon has released a “scathing” diss track aim directly at Dwyane Wade for not giving him the score he needed to secure the NBA All-Star slam dunk contest this year in Chicago against Derrick Jones Jr.

Apparently, Michael Jordan isn’t the only one holding a grudge against players who kept him from greatness. If you have the stomach for it, press play down below to listen to Aaron’s air-ball bars.

Yeah naw.