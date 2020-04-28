Clown Came Back: ‘ReOpen NC’ Leader Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Ah yes, once again sounds like the clown’s come back to bite. After a defiant Virginia Pastor unfortunately perished AND family members fell ill from COVID-19, we’ve got yet another case of someone against social distancing contracting coronavirus.

The leader of North Carolina’s “Reopen NC” initiative is announcing that she’s tested positive for coronavirus. Audrey Whitlock, one of the administrators of the Facebook group which advocates for lifting North Carolina restrictions intended to help contain the coronavirus, posted Sunday that’s she tested positive for COVID-19.

“As an asymptomatic COVID19 positive patient (quarantine ends 4/26) another concern I have is the treatment of COVID patients as it relates to other communicable diseases,” wrote Whitlock. “I have been forced to quarantine in my home for 2 weeks.”

Still, Audry remained defiant and said she should be allowed to go outside and somehow thinks her First Amendment, as well as her 5th and 14th Amendment rights, are being violated.

“The reality is that modern society has not been able to eradicate contagious viruses. A typical public health quarantine would occur in a medical facility. I have been told not to participate in public or private accommodations as requested by the government, and therefore denied my 1st amendment right of freedom of religion,” Whitlock wrote.

She went on to say that “It has been insinuated by others that if I go out, I could be arrested for denying a quarantine order,” reports CBS 17.

The Hill reports that ReOpen NC has held two protests so far in Raleigh against Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order. They’re also planning to hold demonstrations every Tuesday the order is still in effect and Audrey is planning on attending.

Y’all—–stay home, stay safe.