Did Toni Braxton Really Date Dennis Rodman? The Story Behind The Relationship Everyone Is Talking About

If you’re like us then you’re glued to your TVs watching every second of the ESPN The Last Dance documentary. Sunday’s documentary showed us the craziness that was Dennis Rodman’s career. We learned that he asked to go on a bender in the middle of the 1998 to Vegas do party and drink with his bae Carmen Electra (who still looks like a million bucks). During the montage of his escapades, we saw pics of women he was running around with back in the day.

One of those women was Toni Braxton. The pic had the whole internet shocked. They didn’t know Dennis smashed Toni’s cakes to smithereens. Well, hold your horses. There’s more to the story than meets the eye, including Toni’s response.

Want to know wall about it? Hit the flip and see everything we know about the pics, the relationship that wasn’t and the reactions.