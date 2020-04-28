For Your Viewing Pleasure: Travis Scott & Fortnite Release Full Visual For “Astronomical” (Video)

When the plug was pulled on this year’s Coachella most artists packed up and headed into quarantine until the upcoming October date for the festival. For an artist like Travis Scott that was never an option for him. Travis and his team set out to deliver a one of a kind experience for fans stuck at home wishing they could experience an evening with their favorite artist. What better place than Fortnite for Travis to bless his fans?

Fortnite caters to the perfect age ground, could gather millions of people, and provide an insane visual experience that holds up with Travis Scott’s brand for doing just that.

Last week they announced a slate of shows to take place in the game and the interest looked promising but they blew expectations out of the water coming in with over 10 million-plus concurrent views during the first show.

For now, all we have seen are streamers’ own videos from them enjoying the show but now Travis & Epic Games have released the official footage of the “Astronomical” event for everyone to witness outside the game.

You can check out a virtual Travis run through his hit songs like “Sicko Mode” and “Goosebumps” and debut a new song featuring Kid Cudi.