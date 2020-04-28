Bathe In Her Essence: Netflix Drops First Look Of THEE First Lady Michelle Obama’s Revealing New Series ‘Becoming’ [Video]

Michelle Obama's new Netflix series 'Becoming' give us first look into life
- By Bossip Staff
Michelle Obama has our undivided attention whenever she wants it.
The Forever First Lady has been filming a new Netflix series that opens up the doors to her life a bit so that we commoners can have a look at how she lives her life.
Today we get the first sneak peek what we have to look forward to in the coming weeks.
Press play down bottom to check it out.
