When The Saints Show Out: Hezekiah Walker & John P. Kee’s Glorious Jezuz Battle Shuts Down Instagram

On my way to this John P. Kee and Hezekiah Walker concert pic.twitter.com/bsiCzcJXFB — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) April 26, 2020

After a successful wave of Hip-Hop/R&B Verzuz battles, we finally got a heavyweight Gospel matchup (Jezuz?) between modulation master Hezekiah Walker and THEE John P. Kee who brought together 80,000 gospel lovers, church mothers, prayer warriors and butterscotch-slangin’ aunties for a soul-nourishing experience on the gram.

Oh yes, it was lit–sweaty brow levels of lit–with everyone from Kirk Franklin to K-Ci from Jodeci to Charlamagne Tha God stopping by to fellowship with two beloved Gospel titans who played some of their biggest hits at a trying time when we needed them the most.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Hezekiah Walker & John P. Kee’s soul-stirring Jezuz battle on the flip.