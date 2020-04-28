Lira Galore Accuses Baby Daddy Pee Thomas Of Trying To Conceal His Income In Child Support Case (Exclusive)

Lira Galore has accused her music exec baby’s dad of purposely misleading the courts about how much money he actually makes.

The model and social media star filed court papers Tuesday blasting Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ attempts to limit the amount of financial information that he has to hand over in their case.

Thomas wants to limit the scope of his financial disclosures to just his tax returns, and he also criticized what he called “suspect” expenses Galore claimed for the baby.

But Galore said that Thomas was legally required to hand over other information, like his business bank statements, his business tax returns and his business credit card statements.

She said it was bizarre that Thomas – who is the CEO of label “Quality Control” – claimed to have no personal expenses, even though he brags on Instagram about buying every artist on his roster a $150,000 car and has purchased large homes and cars for his “cooperating” baby mamas, Galore said in court papers. She said it’s clear that Thomas enjoys “fringe benefits” from his companies and wants it to be included in the case.

The mom said Thomas’ legal moves were a ploy to hide his true income and keep any child support for their daughter, Khaleesi, on the lower end.

Thomas “can spare no expense for himself for anything and for anyone else, but when it comes time for (him) to support the parties’ minor child, he wants to withhold the documents to substantiate the opulence that he displays freely on Instagram,” Galore wrote in court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Galore said her baby is entitled to the same standard of living as Thomas’ other kids.

Her filing is the latest in an ongoing legal back and forth between the pair over the baby. Thomas sued Galore back in 2019 for custody of Khaleesi. But Galore fired back in a countersuit, alleging that he’d beaten her several times while she was pregnant, only to lure her back with cash, a Range Rover and other expensive gifts.

The case took an ugly turn when Thomas accused Galore of using drugs while she was pregnant, and colluding with a pimp to plot against him. Galore denied the allegations but accused him of being an Instagram dad who’d battered his own mother, according to court papers.

A judge has yet to rule on whether Thomas has to provide more financial info.