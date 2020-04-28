We Cackled: Katie Couric Recounts The Time Denzel Washington Called Out Her Karen-y Chicanery During Awkward Interview

Denzel Washington was NOT having it with Katie Couric and her memory of their awkward interview had us howling!

According to PageSix, Katie was the most recent guest on the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast and when asked about the art of interviewing celebrities she told of the time Denzel dug into her a$$.

Back in 2004, Denzel was hard at work promoting his new film with Meryl Streep The Manchurian Candidate. The iconic pair of actors sat down with the woman who Lil Wayne lovingly calls “Miss Katie” on Dateline and things went very left very fast. She prefaced this story saying that ultimately everything was cool but in the moment, it was not cool.

“I just remember leaving it and thinking, ‘God’ … I don’t think I said anything wrong … I don’t know what happened. Anyway, I think he must have been having a really bad day, because he later wrote a big check to my colon cancer organization, which I thought was super sweet.” She continued, “I love him. I admire him so much, he’s one of my favorite actors, but I remember walking out feeling kind of shaken that he had gone after me in a way that was completely weirdly uncalled for.”

What had set Denzel off so badly? Well, Katie says it was she asked him if he agrees with the notion that “Hollywood folks should stick to acting.”

“I don’t know what Hollywood folks are, first of all,” he retorted. “Hollywood is a town that has some stars on the sidewalk. I don’t know anybody from there. So, I don’t — that’s like saying — calling you a ‘type’ of folks. I’m not a Hollywood folk. I don’t know who they are.” “OK, all right, well, let me rephrase the question,” she responded. “Are you one of those people that —” “Ah, there you go,” Washington interrupted. “Am I one of those people? Hmmm, isn’t that interesting?”

Oh, but it wasn’t over. Uncle Denzel wanted ALL the smoke and was not here for any Karen-y chicanery from a cowering Katie Couric. At this point, Denzel turned into Alonzo from Training Day and there was absolutely nothing Katie could do. Denzel had captured the final Infinity Stone and his full power was about to be unleashed.

“Oh, stop, stop, stop,” Couric replied, to which Washington answered, “No, don’t stop. I heard what you just said. ‘Am I one of those people?’ No, I’m not.” Couric countered by telling the star, “No, are you an actor who would rather not —” “No, I’m not that either,” Washington added in response to being labeled an actor. “I’m a human being. My job is acting.”

He is…inevitable.