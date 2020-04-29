Georgia Woman Quarantines, Still Tests Positive For COVID-19 Three Times

A Georgia woman’s story about her shocking run-ins (yes, multiple run-ins) with COVID-19 is making national headlines. Shuntel Myrick, 46, had no idea where she got the virus, but she says she started displaying symptoms the second week in March. She told Fox 5 Atlanta that she had severe chest pains and thought she was having a heart attack.

When she arrived, the doctor refused to give her a COVID-19 test and said he had to save the tests for the high-risk and critically ill so he sent her home. Unfortunately, Shuntel wound up back at the hospital, this time via ambulance, because her symptoms were so severe. She had a fever of 103.5, chills, nausea, and diarrhea and when she was finally tested, her results were positive.

Then like several other people, she quarantined at home for 14 days, had her car sanitized, and even got an oxygen tank to help with breathing. She felt better—but unfortunately, when she was tested on April 13 she was shocked by the results.

“When they called me to say, ‘Mrs. Myrick, you’re COVID test is positive,’ I was devastated. That is when panic set in,” the mother of three revealed.

Shuntel who thinks she’s now developed a heart issue due to COVID complications told Fox 5 Atlanta that her doctor recommended seven more days of isolation. By April 20, she “was feeling great” and symptom-free. Still, she tested positive.

“I went back at Georgia Tech and was still positive. Now, I don’t know how many people are out there like myself. I could have been irresponsible and started going to the bank and the nail salon, but instead, I am in Isolation again, ” she said in frustration.

Shuntel’s come forward with her story to encourage everyone in Georgia to stay home despite Governor Brian Kemp asininely opening barbershops, nail salons, and movie theaters.

Scary times.

If it were US, we wouldn’t be going to non-essential businesses despite what GA’s shady Governor says. Are YOU hitting the streets?