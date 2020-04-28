In White Folks News: Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Reportedly Expecting Their First Child

Congrats are apparently in order for an on-again/off-again Hollywood couple. GiGi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their first child. The couple’s news was shared by TMZ who reports that Gigi’s about 20 weeks along.

“It’s unclear if they know the sex of the baby yet, but both of their families are very excited,” reports the publication.

Entertainment Tonight also confirmed the report.

Two days ago Gigi posted a video of herself, Zayn and sister Bella celebrating her 25th birthday.

“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!” Gigi captioned a pic from the celebration.”Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future !

The mom to be was also gifted a customized bagel birthday cake from “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro—yes, a bagel birthday cake.

Can you spot the bump? Congrats Gigi and Zayn!