Kolonizer Klan: A History Of Kardashians And Jenners Stealing From Black Women

This shouldn’t be news to you: The Jennerdashians are culture vultures. They are chiefs of Black culture and have used that thievery to achieve fame and fortune in ways that Black people could never. The Jennerdashians (Kim, Khloe, Kylie in particular) generally aim their sights on the culture that Black women introduce to the world. They steal hair, clothes, makeup, bodies and men.

We’re damn tired of it. So you know we’re not making it up, we decided to lay out as many of the ways as possible this group of silicone bandits jack Black women and their ingenuity.

Hit the flip and get educated.