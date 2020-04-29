Will Smith Reunites With “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” Cast Minus You Know Who

First thing’s first RIP UNCLE PHIL, FR! Secondly, where’s Aunt Viv 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ICHewpl7SI — Shea Butta BayBee🖤💋 (@WellDamn_Jess) April 29, 2020

Wily ‘ole sitcom icon Will Smith reunited with “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” cast on the season finale of his super fun stay-at-home Snapchat show “Will At Home” in a delightfully nostalgic moment that gave us the warmest fuzzies without a trace of disgruntled actress Janet Hubert (aka dark-skinned Aunt Viv).

Now, if you remember, Janet Hubert obsessively DRAGGED Will (and other cast members) for ultimately ending her era on the popular show in a sketchy sequence of events that fueled her downward spiral into endless bitterness.

A sad, depressing bitterness that’s yet to subside after DECADES which probably explains why she wasn’t included in the high profile reunion that sparked loud whispers across social media.

It’s so mad seeing them all old and no uncle Phil 😦 pic.twitter.com/X82ySFzFxh — BRIGHTLY (@brightly92) April 29, 2020

