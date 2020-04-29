Congrats! ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Golnesa GG Welcomes A Baby Boy

A celeb who openly shared her motherhood journey with fans is a new mom. Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi of “The Shahs of Sunset” fame welcomed a baby boy Monday in Los Angeles. The news was confirmed by her rep who told E! News that GG named her son Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi.

“The baby arrived last night in Los Angeles at 8:50 p.m., 6.5 pounds, 19.5 inches,” her rep tells E! News. “Everyone is doing great and Golnesa is beyond excited to be a mom and start this new adventure.”

On “Shahs”, GG was determined to have a child despite being a single woman. She first announced that she was pregnant in October after successfully completing IVF with donor sperm that she found via a donor concierge company. She told Bravo that she wanted a sperm donor who was “ready to not have any emotions for Baby Mama. But you can break Baby Mama off with, like, gifts, if you want. But just don’t have emotions for me. And then let’s just raise a kid together.”

She also revealed the boy’s name during a baby shower/gender reveal party in March and said it paid tribute to her sperm donor who’s Jewish and her childhood crush Elijah Wood.

“Honestly, since I was little, I have been in love with Elijah Wood,” said Gigi. […] “It’s a Hebrew name, so it’s kind of honors my ‘Donor Daddy,’ as I call him,” she added. “It was just perfect; it all worked out perfectly.”

Congrats GG!