Wine Down: Insecure’s Issa Rae, Christina Elmore And Prentice Penny Recap All The Episode 4 Shenanigans [Video]

Insecure is getting tenser and tenser by the week as almost all the characters have a major conflict that isn’t going to be resolved cleanly and neatly.

Issa and Molly are clearly on the outs and both of them appear to be feeling that their individual growth is taking them down different paths that perhaps they can’t walk together.

Lawrence just realized that dating Condola comes with more complications than the fact that she’s buddy-buddy with his 5-year ex-girlfriend. Is he really just her d*ck in a box who is being used to flush her system of her ex-husband’s remnants?

Did you see how quickly Issa started to reply to Lawrence’s “Instagram” DM?? What was she about to say??? We have a million questions about where this storyline is going but one thing’s for sure, we are HERE for it.

Per usual, Issa and Prentice Penny link up for the Wine Down, which is an after-show product that has been developed to allow the fans to get more insight into both the characters and the creative decisions made by the creators.

This week, “Condola” Christina Elmore joins Issa and Prentice to talk about the mess that is her Insecure life right now.

Thoughts?! Hit up the comments section and let ’em fly!