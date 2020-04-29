Fix It Yeezus! Kalabasas Kwaranteened KanYe Is Working Kim’s Last Nerve

Quarantining with loved ones isn’t the easiest at times, especially for those of us who don’t live in huge Calabasas cribs. But apparently even the very wealthy Wests are having issues with confinement.

“Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves.”

Some tabloid stories sound farfetched. This one however sounds completely believable. Imagine being in isolation with an off-his-meds Ye and FOUR KIDS for WEEKS!

And it’s precisely that — being strapped with the kids while Ye has been “focused on creating” lately, according to the source, that has Kim feeling that “all the parenting duties are falling on her.”

“Kim finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn’t ask her how he can help with the kids,” the source tells Us.

Just a few weeks ago, Kim posted this makeup tutorial where she was admitted she was hiding in a guest bathroom to get away from her kids. Of course North found her anyway.

She’s said that the best thing about quarantine has been finding time to organize her kids’ photos.

And hanging with her babies. But hanging with her babies and having to care for four kids without help from dad has to be frustrating.

Then again if she’s not having to dress them that’s at least one less thing.

Interestingly enough, People reported just last week that “It’s a huge chaos with all the kids at home”.

The publication also noted however that Ye did at least briefly give Kim some relief:

“Kanye escapes to his office for a work break. He also let Kim have a break last week when he took some of the kids to Wyoming. They have been taking turns caring for the kids,” the source says.

Do you think these arguments will put the Wests matrimony-dom in danger? Or is this just normal quarantined couple stuff?