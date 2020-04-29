LHHATL: Here’s What Happened When Kiyomi Leslie And Erica Mena Met Up To Discuss Their Unsavory Bow Wow Breakups…

In case you missed it…

Kiyomi Leslie and Erica Mena met for the first time in person during the latest episode of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” and fans had mixed reactions. The ladies once shared words online after a domestic fight between Kiyomi and Bow Wow resulted in their split. Bow Wow previously also dated Erica who had her own claims of domestic abuse.

“I can cry with you cause I’ve been there,” Erica told Kiyomi during their lunch date in regards to their ex, Shad Moss. In response, Kiyomi replied, “I feel horrible because everybody judges me.”

Heartfelt moment aside, the circumstances around the meet up felt odd to fans. Viewers felt like Kiyomi was being contradictory after feuding over Shooter just a few scenes prior to their girl empowerment moment. They also feel like Erica’s new “wife” image is an act.

Do you think viewers are being too hard on these ladies?

Kiyomi and Erica sit down to discuss the altercation at the game night, and it turns out they BOTH have a famous ex in their past… 😯 #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/5b64bevUW7 — VH1 (@VH1) April 27, 2020

Hit the flip to see what else folks were saying.