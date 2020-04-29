“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Bow Wow Admits He’s More Nervous About Working With Angela Than His TOUR! [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” and of course we’ve got an exclusive clip to tide you over in the meantime. As you know, Romeo is now on the outs with Angela Simmons but Bow Wow is back in the picture, now with Angela and Bow partnering up it’s only natural that the whole world is waiting for their friendship to reach a new plateau. Check out the clip below:

LOL @ Lil Twist stirring the pot AND managing to work in a mention of Drake and Nicki Minaj at the same time.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Egypt’s ambushed by her family in Jamaica and the battle lines are drawn! Pep waves her gavel from the sidelines, and Tee Tee drops an unexpected bomb. Angela and Bow’s new partnership ignites, and Boogie struggles to make peace with Dame.

GROWING UP HIP HOP – “GANGSTA’S PARADISE” – Airs Thursday, April 30th at 9/8C on WeTV