Who’s This YT Woman??? Ms. Tina Shares Throwback Photo, Fans Argue Over Her Genes

Mrs. Tina Lawson took her Instagram followers down memory lane this week by posting an absolutely stunning throwback photo of herself featuring a shorter hairstyle. The timeless beauty not only looks pretty but a lot different back in the day according to the comments. Fans want to know, Harpo, who dis woman??

We clearly see this is Tina, but she looks paler than we are used to. Her hair is also a lot darker than she usually wears it. Tina’s ex-husband Mathew Knowles did say that when he met Tina, he thought she was white and some people scoffed at his comments. But, do you see what Matty meant after peeping her throwback photo?

Some commenters compared Tina’s retro look to Kris Jenner’s signature look. This wasn’t the only throwback gem she shared. Baby Tina appears on her IG feed as well and she was TOO cute. Those genes are STRONG.