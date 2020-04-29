Legal Battles: Kylie Jenner Goes After Trademark Finessers Using Daughter Stormi’s Name

Kylie Jenner has drawn a line in the sand and is ready to go after an allegedly predatory business who snatched up a trademark involving her and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster. Kylie and her legal team are going after Business Moves Consulting, a company that filed to trademark “Stormi Couture” a month after Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their daughter into the world. According to reports from TMZ, this isn’t the first time this business has pulled these shady practices or had a run-in with a celebrity over trademarks.

Kylie applied for her own trademarks for Stormi — including one for “StormiWorld” — but got hit with a lawsuit from Business Moves because it claimed people would be confused by their similarities … and it registered its “Stormi Couture” trademark first.

Now, Jenner’s on the counterattack and is asking the trademark office to cancel BMC’s “Stormi Couture” trademark, claiming the company was fraudulent in its application and only got the trademark to capitalize on her daughter’s name.

As Kylie’s legal team points out, this isn’t the first time this company has done this. Previously, they had a battle with DJ Khaled over “Asahd Couture” in 2018. Kylie states that Stormi is already a celebrity and has a claim to the name–plus, what is this company even doing with the trademarks?