Sexy Time: Mitch And Ann Marie Lavishly Luxuriate For “Like This” Visuals[VIDEO]

4Hunnid artist Mitch is gearing up to release his new project Better for You, and he’s given fans a taste of what to expect first with the flashy video for “Like This.” Featuring Ann Marie, the Brilliant Garcia-produced video for the smooth track shows the two enjoying an opulent party as they tell their former lovers what they’re missing out on. Check it out below:

Mitch had the following to say about the song and visuals:

“I wrote the record about a girl I was dealing with at the time. We had recently broke up, and it inspired me to write ‘Like This.’ I used it as an outlet to let her know she would never find another love like this,” Mitch said of the song, before explaining how he got Ann Marie on the track. “I was on tour with DaniLeigh in Chicago last year and my homegirl put me on to Ann Marie. I thought she was talented and had a real genuine appeal about her. And thought she was the perfect fit for the female perspective. We shot the video a few weeks ago in L.A., it was our actual first time meeting, the energy on set was amazing.”

What did you think?