Full Cooch Control: Kendall Jenner Klaps Back At Kommenters Kriticizing Her Extensive NBA Dating History

Kendall Jenner is usually pretty quiet when it comes to her personal life–especially compared to her sisters, who live out their relationships completely in the spotlight–but when it comes to setting people straight, it looks like she’s willing to publicly join in on the comments about her dating history.

Even though Jenner has never flaunted her relationships, it’s no secret that she’s been known to date an NBA player here and there. Kendall has been linked to several basketball players in the past, including an on-again off-again relationship with Ben Simmons, almost a year with Blake Griffin, and a few others.

Earlier this week, KJ was spotted with another basketball player, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker. Of course, TMZ was the one to break the story, posting video footage of these two cozying up with one another in the back of a car.

Kendall Jenner Takes Quarantine Road Trip with NBA Star Devin Bookerhttps://t.co/xY2PTq2Vkp — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 29, 2020

Once this video hit the interwebs, comments immediately began to flow in, commenting on the fact that Kendall has dated her fair share of NBA players. Unsurprisingly, the tweets were all pretty similar, joking about Kendall being “passed around” by players–ya know, like they pass a ball around in an actual basketball game.

How NBA players pass Kendall Jenner around pic.twitter.com/PA9sRNeQ9D — • (@BronAndBrow) April 29, 2020

While Kendall didn’t seem to care that her and her rumored new boo were caught getting cozy, she was not here for the implications that came with a lot of the comments under the headline. When one fan defended Jenner, writing, “maybe she passing them around,” KJ retweeted her, adding, “they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch.”

they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 29, 2020

Well…she’s got a point. If the girl wants to date NBA players, let her live! If nothing else, Kendall’s sisters really seemed to get a kick out of KJ’s spicy tweet.