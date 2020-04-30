Memories: Drake Shares “Feel No Ways” Studio Footage To Commemorate The Anniversary Of His Album ‘Views’ [Video]

Drake is a pretty sentimental guy–and who could blame him? With a come up story like his (and just how huge he is today) it has to be surreal living as Aubrey Graham every single day of the week.

On Wednesday, the rapper celebrated the four year anniversary of his fourth studio album, Views, which features songs like “Hotline Bling,” “Controlla,” “Pop Style,” “Child’s Play,” and more. In honor of the project’s birthday, Drake fans were marking the occasion by remembering the impact the album has had on them over the past couple of years, which resulted in Drizzy himself joining in on the fun.

Drake shared some never-before-seen video footage on his Instagram page, which includes video of the rapper making one of his hit songs, “Feel No Ways.”

Even though Drake’s success as both a rapper and a pop star is unprecedented, it’s nice to see that a guy who experiences so many extravagant things every day can reflect on the past and appreciate all the hard word that got him to where he is today.

Congrats to the boy on four years of Views!