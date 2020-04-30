Throw It Back Thursday: Legendary Booty Goddess Roxy Reynolds Reemerges In Freaknasty #DontRushChallenge Video

After weeks of dazzling #DontRushChallenge videos, we finally got the freaknasty edition featuring some of our freaky flick faves like legendary booty Goddess-turned-perfume-selling-house-flipping entrepreneur Schanell Marie Carol aka Roxy Reynolds who showed up and showed OWT in the deliciously nostalgic video.

And yes, she STILL got it yearsss after her Hall of Fame reign as a Top 3 Ebony Baddie in freaky flickdom with thirsted over booty meats and treats that made their triumphant return in the glorious viral video that won the whole entire internet.

Hit the flip for a very necessary celebration of freaky flick legend Roxy Reynolds on the flip.