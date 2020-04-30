Lavie Kameni Masks
Celebrity Designer Claude “Lavie” Kameni Combats COVID-19 With Stylish FREE Masks For Health Care Workers (Exclusive)
A celeb designer is making headlines for her fashionable philanthropy. Claude “Lavie” Kameni is doing her part to help eradicate COVID-19 by offering FREE and trendy protective face masks to healthcare workers.
View this post on Instagram
1k masks later!! For donations only. These masks are not a replacement to surgical mask it’s an alternative. My team and I were able to make these masks by just using what we had available. There was no way to get supplies to make them because all the fabric stores were also closed. We were blessed enough to have the correct materials available in our workspace. We also got a little creative and used party trays to help hold the bridge of the nose for extra hold and protection.
The masks feature her signature Ankara prints and are as essential as they are fashionable. Prior to releasing the masks, Lavie who hails from Cameroon, Africa has been known for outfitting your celeb faves in opulent ensembles ranging from signature skirts to gorgeous gowns.
At just 21 (TWENTY-ONE!), Lavie’s already outfitted the likes of Janet Jackson, Kelly Rowland, Jackie Aina, Porsha Williams, and Tracee Ellis Ross.
View this post on Instagram
It really just hit me that the LEGEND @janetjackson really wore my gown. This is by far the best experience I’ve ever had in my life . Being a part of such an amazing team of people. Getting to meet @janetjackson in person was mind blowing and a dream come true! She is an amazing and beautiful person inside and out. This goes to say NEVER give up on your dreams because the sky is honestly the limit. Stop waiting for things to be handed to you because opportunities wait for no one and God helps those who help themselves. I want to thank @_nothingbuttrouble_ for choosing me as the designer for this job. You are the most humble and down to earth stylist I’ve ever met and I am beyond grateful to have gotten the chance to work with someone so talented. Thank you to everyone that has been supporting my brand. NEW COLLECTION IS AVAILABLE NOW ON LAVIEBYCK.COM
Below Lavie tells BOSSIP all about her healthcare worker masks and how you too can merge fashion with protection.
What inspired you to make masks?
“What inspired me to make masks is that I was concerned for my friends that work in the medical field and they were saying they are running low on masks, so I took it to open myself and woke up the next morning and started sewing to donate to them. I knew I had to do it. I couldnt just sit on my talent and not help these people.”
How have you been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?
“I’ve been extremely affected because now no one wants to buy a gown because there is nowhere to go! My wedding clients, prom clients, and red carpet clients have all canceled or postponed their events so it has affected me & my business.”
What is your biggest selling mask print?
“The biggest selling mask prints is the Ghana print everyone loves. It’s comfortable, breathable, and very stylish.”
What is the name of the fabric you use to make your masks?
“You can call it two things African print or Ankara print.”
How can healthcare workers request free masks?
They can email contacts@laviebyck.com with their hospital information and we would be more than happy to reach out to their hospitals.
View this post on Instagram
Our sleepless night is definitely worth it after seeing doctors and nurses rocking their LaviebyCK custom mask. So far we have donated thousands and thousands of masks to Doctors/Nurses and we will continue doing so. Thank you for all your donations and support. The mask will be back in stock on LaviebyCK soon !!! With every purchase, a mask is donated to a front line worker.
For more of Lavie, click HERE.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.