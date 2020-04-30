Love At First DM: Yo Gotti Shoots ANOTHER Half-Court Shot At Forever Crush Angela Simmons

Yo Gotti Shoots ANOTHER Shot At Forever Crush Angela Simmons

- By Bossip Staff
It’s been four (F O U R) years since Yo Gotti let the whole world know he’s crushing on wholesome Rap royal Angela Simmons in a classic did-he-really-just-say-that-out-loud?-moment that set the tone for several respectable yet unsuccessful attempts to win her heart.

Luckily for Gotti, we all want him to succeed on his tireless quest that continued when he commented “I think you’re perfect” on the above post in a bold half-court shot currently fueling swoons from the love-loving ladies across social media.

Peep the (hilarious) Twitter chatter over Yo Gotti shooting yet another shot at forever crush Angela Simmons on the flip.

