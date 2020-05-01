Brandy Enlists Chance The Rapper For Empowering Anthem “Baby Mama”, Says She’s Working On An Album!

Brandy just dropped the single and lyric video for her latest jam called “Baby Mama.” The song, which features Chance the Rapper, is her first record release since 2019’s “Freedom Rings.”

The 41-year-old singer said in a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Laura Coates that she has been spending a lot of time working on her seventh studio album, which would mark her first full-length drop since 2012’s Two Eleven.

pic.twitter.com/dejytCnLVa — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) April 28, 2020

The Grammy-winning singer explained to Coates that the song is dedicated to all the moms who’ve dedicated so much to their families.

“It’s celebrating mothers out there who are out there doing their best for their children and striving in their independence, in their strength, in their power,” she said. “I just wanted to come out with a powerful message like that.”

You can stream the Hit-Boy-produced song now on Apple Music, Spotify, and here it on Brandy’s Youtube channel.