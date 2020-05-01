It’s A Wrap: The Biggest Celebrity Breakups Of 2020…So Far

2020 has been one hell of a year, and no matter the circumstances, it’s safe to say all of us are going through it in one way or another. While high profile celebrities have huge houses and millions of dollars to keep them warm at night–which makes their quarantining look a lot different than us regular folk–that doesn’t mean they don’t have any issues of their own.

The strangeness that’s been going on all year has effected what fans thought were some of the strongest celebrity relationships, leaving a lot of stars to start off the next decade single and with a clean slate. From Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler to Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Smith, here’s the biggest celebrity breakups of 2020, so far…

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

After a decade together, Kristin Cavallari announced on her Instagram page that her and her husband, Jay Cutler, were getting a divorce. The news came in April, surprising fans who just finished watching the third season of Very Cavallari a month prior, where the couple seemed happier than ever on their trip to Italy. They got married in 2013 and share three children together, Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor.