Congratulations: Ashley Simpson & Evan Ross Expecting A Second Sweet Swirly Seed

The Ross family is expanding!

Ashley and Evan Ross are expecting yet again. The couple announced via Instagram with a positive pregnancy test that they’re expecting their second child together, Ashley’s third.

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3 ♥,” Ashlee captioned the pic. “Thank you @clearblue #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed. During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund. Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future.” “The fam is growing. ♥️ Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition,” added Evan on his own post.

A source also told PEOPLE that couple’s especially excited.

“Ashlee has been wanting another baby for a long time. They always wanted a big family!” a source tells PEOPLE.

The couple who’ve been married since 2017 already have a daughter, Jagger Snow, 4½, and Ashley’s 11-year-old son Bronx Mowgli, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Congrats to Ashley and Evan Ross!