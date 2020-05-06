This $34.99 Webcam Plug-In Gives A Beyoncé-Level Upgrade To All Your Videos

Whether you’ve mentally processed it or not, you and your computer are going to ride out the unbreakable bond you have right now. You might not be 100 invested or even want that bond, but it’s here to stay. Between Zoom call conferences and filming for your up-and-coming YouTube series, your face in front of a camera is a thing. For the days you can’t work up the energy to even add a speck of makeup before you pick up that meeting call, the YouCam 9 Deluxe for Windows: Lifetime Subscription can add some life to your video.

Yes, there’s a program that can help you beat your face without you having to waste a drop of Fenty (which may or may not be collecting dust in your drawer) for only $34.99. The YouCam 9 Deluxe for Windows: Lifetime Subscription is basically a plug-in that you can fuse into nearly any video software or app to upgrade your webcam experience.

More than a personal makeup artist, your webcam can transform your screen, using 200 augmented reality effects, customized titles, and images. This can come into play for WFH conferences where your words just aren’t enough.

Even if your downtime is used more so on hosting a digital happy hour, you can spice up the night by adding some virtual games with the freestyle paint feature.

And especially for the ladies who are set to become the next social media sensation, the backgrounds and de-noise adjustments are just what you need to live stream to your audience.

The YouCam 9 Deluxe for Windows: Lifetime Subscription is probably something you never knew that you needed. The 30 percent discount off the original price makes it all the more tempting to buy from the Bossip Shop today.

YouCam 9 Deluxe for Windows: Lifetime Subscription – $34.99 See Deal

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.