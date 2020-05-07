This bath tray gives a whole new meaning to ‘treat yo’self’

TL; DR: The sleekest bamboo caddy tray for your bathtub at $46.97.

The lockdown means a whole lot of things to a whole lot of people, but one tiny, positive way to look at it is that there has never been a better time to soak like a teabag in your bathtub than right now. You don’t even really need a reason to take a long bath anymore. You and bae feeling bored? Take a bath. Don’t have no bae but still want to treat yourself? Take a bath. Lockdown szn got you feeling hella stressed? A warm bath will have you feeling better, sis.

And now, thanks to Argo Brands, you can make your bath time a lot more fun. Their Bamboo Caddy Tray has got all the compartments you need if you wish to live in your tub, literally. It’s got a ton of slots for different accessories: A wine glass holder if you like to calm your nerves with a few sips while you play some Sade in the bath, a phone slot and tablet holder so you can catch up on Insecure while you relax, a candle slot for when it’s time to set the mood, and most importantly, a soap holder for, well, soap. The Caddy Tray also has extendable handles that stretch all the way to 43″, so it can fit almost any tub. It’s also got two side trays for those who like to have a lil’ snack time in the bathtub (we ain’t judging).

For a tray that’s so efficient, the Argo caddy is also pretty light, weighing a mere 4lbs. You don’t need to worry about the tray slipping off the tub and making a mess, as it’s got a tight silicone grip that won’t slip. The tray itself is made with high-quality, Eco-friendly bamboo materials that are also waterproof and sturdy AF. It’s basically the Swiss army knife of caddy trays, and that’s why it was selected as one of the best choices on Amazon at 4.7/5 stars.

Don’t think all these dope features mean that you’ve got to spend a fortune — the Argo tray is also pretty affordable. For just $46.97, you too can cop one of these versatile caddies, and your bathing experience will never remain the same.

Luxury 100% Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray – $46.97 See Deal

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to offer you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.