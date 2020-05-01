BOSSIPSounds: Drake Releases New Mixtape ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’

Drake has been delivering new music since the start of 2020 and the consensus is that he hasn’t missed yet. He teamed up with Future for the highly successful “Life Is Good,” which came along with a hilarious music video. Then, he kept the ball rolling with a two pack of “Chicago Freestyle” and “When To Say When”. Most recently, Drake dropped “Toosie Slide” giving us all a new dance to learn while trapped in the house. With all these records flying out of the vault, we knew an album was coming at some point, but what we didn’t expect was for Drizzy to give us a sampler before the real album drops.

This week, Drake took to Instagram to let all his fans know it’s time to eat, announcing the surprise release of a new mixtape entitled, Dark Lane Demo Tapes. Not only did he drop this bomb on fans, he also let them know his sixth studio album will come this summer and promises he will do it big for the “6ixth” album.

If Drake keeps his career-long theme of not going 90 days without releasing music, his first official single should arrive within the next month or so. For now, his new mixtape featuring Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Future, Chris Brown and others can be streamed via your favorite streaming service below.