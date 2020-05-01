Self CTRL: SZA Shows Off Slim-Fit Body Transformation After Weighing 200 Pounds

29-year-old SZA is patting herself on the back after keeping her inside self and outside self healthy and strong while she social distances at home.

The singer showed off her slimmy trimmy body, revealing she’s had a shocking amount of weight shed since she stepped into the spotlight. Fans reacted to a video of SZA showing od her bare abs while holding up her shirt. Her waist is SNATCHED and she worked really hard to it she says.

SZA wrote in the comments:

Hi I used to be 200 lbs. I worked really hard on myself inner n outter and I’m kinda proud . Helps to Check in on myself specially during quarantine time. Pray ur all checking in on urselves however it works for you . Claiming wholeness and health for everybody rn !!! 🙏🏾💗 Stay safe and blessed !!! 💗💗

Good for her! Can you believe she used to be anywhere near 200 pounds? She looks great.

Hit the flip to see some old photos of SZA and some of her newer, slim fit flicks.