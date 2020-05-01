Congrats! CNN’s Anderson Cooper Announces The Birth Of His Son

Anderson Cooper is a new dad. The CNN anchor made the announcement during a special moment on-air. Cooper, 52, shared the news at the end of Thursday’s televised weekly global town hall on the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead,” Cooper said. “It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness. Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life and new love.”

On Monday, I became a father,” he said. “I’ve never actually said that before, out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son. And I want you to meet him.”

He then shared photos of his newborn, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, who was born on Monday weighing 7 pounds 2 ounces.

Anderson who is gay, admitted that he wasn’t sure he’d ever experience fatherhood and thanked his surrogate for carrying Wyatt.

“I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am so grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth.”

“Most of all,” he said, “I am eternally grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, watched over him lovingly, tenderly, and gave birth to him.”

Baby Wyatt is named after Cooper’s late father.

Anderson’s big news comes after his bestie Andy Cohen welcomed his son Benjamin Allen Cohen via surrogate in February 2019.

Congrats Anderson!