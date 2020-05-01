“I Ran Out Of Space”: 60 Decomposing Bodies Were Found In U-Haul Trucks Outside Of A Funeral Home In Brooklyn

As many as 60 dead bodies were discovered in four separate trucks parked in front of a funeral home on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn.

According to reports from The New York Times, law enforcement officials uncovered the decomposing corpses inside of the U-Haul rental and pick-up trucks parked in front of the Andrew T. Cleckley funeral home following reports of a terrible smell coming from the vehicles.

Andrew T. Cleckley, the owner of the funeral home, claims he had been overwhelmed by the countless number of bodies that were being brought to him. “I ran out of space,” Cleckley explained. “Bodies are coming out of our ears.” That’s when he said that he was using the trucks as overflow storage for the excess number of bodies after he filled his chapel to capacity with more than 100 corpses.

In response to this incident, The New York State Health Department ended up issuing a statement.

“Funeral directors are required to store decedents awaiting burial or other final disposition in appropriate conditions and to follow their routine infection prevention and control precautions,” it read. Mayor Bill de Blasio also weighed in, saying, “They have an obligation to the people they serve to treat them with dignity. I have no idea in the world how any funeral home could let this happen.”

In a time like this, the last thing anything wants to think about is having to take their loved ones to a funeral home–especially when they’re not going to be properly taken care of.