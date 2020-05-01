Desus & Mero: Rashida Jones Talks What It’s Like To Play An Unlikeable Couple With Kenya Barris On #BlackAF [Video]

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are still pushing forward with the much needed quarantine content, filming entire shows from the comfort of their own homes every single week, twice a week. It’s still not clear when this period of time will end, but until then. Desus & Mero will still be there for all of our comedic needs.

On Thursday’s episode, the Bodega Boys checked in with a friend of the show, Rashida Jones. The actress is being talked about a lot on social media right now because of her most recent role on Kenya Barris’ new Netflix series, #BlackAF. During her conversation with Desus and Mero, Rashida talks about what it’s like to play an unlikeable character, the show’s insane sneaker budget, and how she’s managing her time while in quarantine. Plus, at the tail end of the interview, the boys get a special visit from Jones’ boyfriend and Vampire Weekend lead singer, Ezra Koenig.

Check out the interview down below to heard what Rashida Jones has to say about working with Kenya Barris, killing time during quarantine, what she’s working on in the future, and so much more. You don’t want to miss it.