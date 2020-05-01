Get Your Life Together: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Mistakes A Video Clip Of Janet Jackson For Ariana Grande [Video]

While a lot of questions on Jeopardy! are things that many people don’t know off the top of their heads, some of the pop culture categories are just too obvious to miss. So, when a contestant answered a question about Janet Jackson with “Ariana Grande,” he felt the wrath of disappointed viewers everywhere.

A contestant on the game show got fans of both singers riled up when he incorrectly answered a question on Wednesday night that included a live clip from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Washington DC’s Alwin Hui thought he had things on lock after host Alex Trebek read the clue, stating “As the recipient of the 2018 Icon Award, she took ‘control’ & took to the stage in her first live TV performance in nearly a decade.”

The host went on to play a segment of the awards ceremony, with Janet Jackson reprising her legendary “Control” choreography 32 years after the song’s release. But for some reason, even after playing footage of Janet Jackson at the awards show, Alwin asked, “Who is Ariana Grande?”

Luckily, after Trebek replied “no,” another contestant quickly chimed in with, “Who is Janet Jackson?”

Unsurprisingly, the contestant has been at the receiving end of a lot of jokes because of this clip, with fans of both Ariana Grande and Janet Jackson poking fun at the situation.

I just watched a guy named Alwin on Jeopardy! call Janet Jackson Ariana Grande. What world IS THIS?!?!? #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/CoxpSFcNd8 — Ransom Lewis (@ransomlewis69) April 29, 2020