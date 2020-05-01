G-G-G-Unit Co-Founder Sha Money XL Drops Long-Awaited Debut Album “Chain On The Bike, Vol. 1”

Platinum producer, Teamwork Music label head and G-Unit co-founder Sha Money XL dropped his long-awaited debut project “Chain On The Bike, Vol. 1” featuring Styles P, Domo Genesis and posthumous Prodigy verses in honor of the 25th Anniversary of Mobb Deep’s revered “Infamous” album.

Primarily produced by Sha himself, the 9-song album boasts additional production from Jason “J. Boogie” Harold and Kronik On The Beat with features from newcomers Tedy Andreas, Chubbs The Dreamer, G Yamazawa, Northside JR, Landlord, Sandy Benjamin, Abillyon and Caleb Steph.

“When 50 and I started G-Unit, it was important for us to discover and develop new talent. Working with raw energy oftentimes delivers my best work. With “Chain On The Bike,” I wanted to showcase artists I feel can breakthrough. I hope everyone enjoys their talent as much as I do,” explained Sha Money.

You can stream Sha Money’s debut “Chain On The Bike” here.